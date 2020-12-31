Gene Munster Explains His Bullish Jumia Thesis

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is the largest e-commerce company in Africa and should ultimately be valued at more than just $3.5 billion, tech venture capitalist Gene Munster said Wednesday on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show.

About Jumia: Jumia's stock was trading as low as $2.15 in early 2020 and was valued at a few hundred million dollars. Today, the company is worth around $3.5 billion and has further upside potential over the long-term as it continues to build out its infrastructure, Munster said.

When the stock was trading in the single-digits, it "didn't pass the basic sniff test," he said, adding that the company deserves credit for doing a "great job" of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jumia As A Long-Term Holding: Buying a stock like Jumia for a few weeks could be dangerous, as the stock's massive gains in 2020 mean it could lose 25% in value even after reporting "somewhat positive" earnings, Munster said.

The Loup Ventures managing partner said he recommends investors perhaps wait for a pullback before buying the stock.

