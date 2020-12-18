Market Overview

Tesla Stops Gigafactory Berlin Construction Due To Missing $100M Deposit: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 11:21am   Comments
While Gigafactory Berlin construction has been moving at a fast pace, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a few setbacks, including stopping tree clearing due to animal rights activists court cases.

Now, a report from Electrek says Tesla has missed a $100 million security deposit, which is causing things to go on hold temporarily. Tesla didn’t obtain overall approval to build Gigafactory Berlin, according to Electrek, and is operating with partial approvals to keep advancing the project at a quicker pace.

The deposit is needed in case the project is never finished. In the event that happens, Tesla would be responsible to pay for the demolition. The $100 million deposit covers that possibility, although at this point it seems unlikely.

The payment was supposedly due on Dec. 17.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

