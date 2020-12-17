Elon Musk Hopes To Visit China Next Month Amid Start Of Model Y Production

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may have recently moved to Texas, but where the billionaire calls home is not too important as he's often traveling all over the world.

Musk often visits the different vehicle factories Tesla has under construction in Berlin, Germany, Austin, Texas, or Shanghai, China.

After recently learning that Tesla has started Model Y production in China, Musk has said he hopes to visit the factory next month. Tesla's Gigafactory China has been pumping out Model 3s, adding a third shift to keep up with demand.

I am hoping to be back next month! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020

Benzinga's Take: Often when Musk visits a factory, new things will be learned from the visit. When visiting Gigafactory Berlin, Musk talked about hiring some of the best engineers Germany had to offer and encouraged people to apply.

Last month, Musk said the 7 seater Model Y would start deliveries in December; Perhaps he was referring to Gigafactory China.

Photo courtesy of Tesla