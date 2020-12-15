Market Overview

Tesla Hacker Gains Access To Autopilot Vision, Giving Glimpse Into What Computer Sees

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2020 2:18pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is closer to rolling out its complete "Full Self Driving" software, which will allow vehicles to obey traffic signals, turn right and left and generally make all moves expected to drive a car from point A to point B, but with the owner still in control. It's currently in a closed beta version. 

Well-known Tesla hacker Green said they've gained access to the Autopilot Assist App. This gives them access to an augmented reality view — seeing what the camera sees. 

That view is overlayed with the data the car is capturing and processing. It shows things such as stop lines, other vehicles, curbs, lane lines and much more — essentially all the visual cues people use while driving.

Green also found code that is no longer in use. Whether Tesla plans to bring this code back into function, or just has yet to clean it up, is unknown. 

Benzinga's Take: The amount of information here is intense. It is clear Tesla has put a lot of work into developing this system.

The large amount of objects and scenery that to which the car can correctly label and respond is reassuring.

CEO Elon Musk has said he believes Tesla vehicles will have the capability to fully drive themselves, without human oversight, sometime in 2021, but regulations will still necessitate a safety driver.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

