Will Apple Stop At Intel — Or Are More Suppliers In Danger?
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2020 1:29pm   Comments
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) M1 chips have finally hit the market and surpised consumers with performance benchmarks, sans some programs that only run on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)-based Macs.

It raises the question: will Apple continues this trend and start producing more of its own laptops? Reports have recently surfaced that Apple plans to ditch Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) for an in-house chip.

Regardless of Apple's future decisions, investors are already bracing for the impact.

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss, founder of Short Hill Capital Partners, discussed Apple's in-house chips and the potential impact on its current suppliers.

Weiss said he trimmed Qualcomm, Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU), all of which are current Apple suppliers.

Apple is a big vendor to lose, and a full transition to in-house chips could lead to a noticeable decline in revenue, he said. 

