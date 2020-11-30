Person Caught Keying Tesla Via By Built-In Security Cameras

Sentry mode is a standard feature in every Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle. When enabled by the owner, the system constantly records its surroundings when parked with four built-in cameras surrounding the car.

The footage can then be reviewed later if something happens to the car while the owner was away.

The website Drive Tesla Canada reported on a vandalism of a Tesla Model 3 in Victorville, California.

After an interaction at a traffic light, a man is seen walking up to the Model 3 with a key in hand. He then spots another person, and walks away from the car.

When the area is clear, he then returns to the Model 3 and keys the vehicle's paint, causing potentially thousands of dollars in damage.

The multiple camera angles from the Tesla gave a clear look at the person keying the car, as well as their license plate.

The Tesla owner said they filed a police report. An update to the article indicates that the police department expects an easy arrest thanks to the footage captured by the car.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.