Tesla Recalls Over 9K Model Xs, 400 Model Ys

When a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle needs a fix, it's common for the company to send a software update over the air, applying the fix while the car is parked at home. This works much like when a smartphone gets a new update. But some things can't be fixed with software.

Tesla is recalling 9,136 Model X cars from the 2016 model year for a cosmetic roof trim that may not be attached properly and can come loose, according to Reuters, which cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla became aware of a vehicle with the condition in September, and launched an investigation of the issue, the report said.

Tesla will also recall 401 2020 model year Tesla Model Y vehicles with bolts connecting the front upper control arm and steering knuckle that may not have been properly tightened. Tesla has repaired three vehicles so far. No accidents have been reported as a result from any of the recalled items.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.