Hacker Discovers Tesla May Be Bringing 2021 Model 3 Improvements To Model Y

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently updated the company's Model 3, giving the vehicle a new look, more range, bigger battery and many more improvements.

Some of these improvements were not present in the newer, more expensive Model Y crossover.

Now Green, known for digging into Tesla's code, has posted on Twitter that an update to Tesla's code shows Model Y may be receiving the same efficiency package upgrade seen in the 2021 Model 3.

This would bring more range to the Model Y through various improvements that make the vehicle more efficient. Green expects the motors to have increased efficiency with this upgrade.

Assuming other upgrades come to the Y, it could see an upgraded center console and bigger battery. The Model Y is already confirmed to now come with double pane front windows, the same as the 2021 Model 3.

Owners are still expecting Tesla to begin deliveries of a rear-wheel drive Model Y next month.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.