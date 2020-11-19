Musk Says Special Full Self-Driving Beta Update Coming With 'Entire New Areas Of Functionality'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) began releasing its Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta software to a small group of early public testers at the end of October. Since then, the software has received numerous updates, and testers are impressed with the software so far, although they mention it does still need some work.

Now a new tweet from CEO Elon Musk is building excitement for the next improvement to the software. Musk said the release is special and will bring fundamental improvements, bug fixes, and new areas of functionality.

Next week’s release is special. Lot of fundamental improvements, both important bug fixes & entire new areas of functionality. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2020

In a later tweet, Musk also mentioned if this release was looking good, the beta may be expanded to include more testers.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla's FSD Beta is an exciting time for Tesla owners and fans of autonomous vehicles. The cars are becoming more capable and safer.

Photo courtesy of Tesla