Tesla Model S Owner Walks Away From 100 MPH Crash

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are some of the safest on the market — and this week brought an extreme example.

The Corvallis, Oregon Police Department detailed a Tuesday accident in a Facebook post involving a Model S that was traveling over 100 mph.

The driver lost control in the single vehicle crash.

"The vehicle was destroyed after shearing a power pole," according to the Corvallis police. Accompanying pictures show a barely recognizable vehicle off the side of the road.

The impact was so violent it caused the battery to fly away from the car and enter two nearby households. The battery broke through the windows, and in one house landed in someone's lap. Another chunk of battery landed in a bed, causing it to catch fire.

A tire flew off the car and hit the side of an apartment complex with such force that it ruptured the water pipes inside, destroying the bathroom and damaging the downstairs of the apartment.

Photo courtesy of City of Corvallis Police Department.