Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Hiring Leadership For Dedicated Battery Factory: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2020 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Hiring Leadership For Dedicated Battery Factory: Report

During Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery day, the company had many exciting announcements, including a future $25,000 vehicle, new 4680 style battery cells, and Tesla's plan for its own battery factory to produce its own cells.

Now, Electrek has found Drew Baglino, SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla, has posted on LinkedIn regarding the new positions.

“Accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by joining Tesla’s cell manufacturing effort in Berlin, recruiting for leadership positions now," the post reads.

Tesla is looking to fill roles for Cell Manufacturing Operation Leader, Cell Shop Senior Leader, and manufacturing Engineering Manage. The roles will be in Germany, where Tesla will have a dedicated cell manufacturing site.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion Could Move Elon Musk Up Billionaire Ladder
7 Takeaways From Nio's Q3 Earnings Call
'We're In A Race,' Lordstown Motors CEO Tells Cramer
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.