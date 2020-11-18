Tesla Hiring Leadership For Dedicated Battery Factory: Report

During Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery day, the company had many exciting announcements, including a future $25,000 vehicle, new 4680 style battery cells, and Tesla's plan for its own battery factory to produce its own cells.

Now, Electrek has found Drew Baglino, SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla, has posted on LinkedIn regarding the new positions.

“Accelerate the transition to sustainable energy by joining Tesla’s cell manufacturing effort in Berlin, recruiting for leadership positions now," the post reads.

Tesla is looking to fill roles for Cell Manufacturing Operation Leader, Cell Shop Senior Leader, and manufacturing Engineering Manage. The roles will be in Germany, where Tesla will have a dedicated cell manufacturing site.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.