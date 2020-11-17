Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What To Know About ZETA, The New Zero Emission Transportation Association

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 5:48pm   Comments
Share:
What To Know About ZETA, The New Zero Emission Transportation Association

The Zero Emission Transportation Association, also known as ZETA, was announced Tuesday via press release.

The group is a new organization advocating for national policies that will enable 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030. It contains familiar green energy companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian and Lucid Motors.

Why ZETA: Zeta is the first group of its kind pushing to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. The group aims to create hundreds of thousands of jobs, secure American global EV manufacturing leadership, dramatically improve public health and significantly reduce carbon pollution.

What's The Plan? Zeta has five key goals: 

  • 1. Give consumers incentives toward EV purchases.
  • 2. Create an emissions standard for full electrification by 2030.
  • 3. Invest in charging infrastructure. 
  • 4. Accelerate and secure domestic manufacturing.
  • 5. Federal support for R&D and other activities.

Benzinga's Take: Overall, ZETA looks to achieve 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030. While it seems like an ambitious goal, many gas-powered vehicles would still remain on the road, as used cars would still make up a majority of the fleet.

But this first step is needed to eventually eliminate gas-powered vehicles all together. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + UBER)

Why This CEO Is Bullish On GM And Hershey, Bearish On Peloton And Beyond Meat
Tesla Analyst Reacts To S&P 500 Inclusion: A Victory For Bulls
Tesla Expands Full Self-Driving Beta Program To More States Like Michigan, Illinois
Why This Social Arb Investor Bought Nio Stock
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Tesla And The Consolidation Station
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.