Tesla Expands Full Self-Driving Beta Program To More States Like Michigan, Illinois

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in the final steps of testing features to bring the complete "Full Self-Driving" software package to its customers. This involves sending the new abilities out to a small set of the public that agree to safely test the software for Tesla, and provide feedback to help fix any last-minute bugs.

A map being tracked by a fan online shows all states that currently have at least one person with the "FSD Beta" testing in the state. The rollout was initially only being tested in California but has now made it to 11 states, with Michigan and Illinois being the latest additions.

Tesla is being more open with this beta test, allowing users to safely document and share their experiences with the still-developing beta.

An owner in Michigan shares his FSD Beta Experience.

Benzinga's Take: While the system isn't ready for wide release, it's the most impressive tech available to the public, even if it's a limited amount of people. As Tesla rolls the feature out to more owners, the amount of data collected can grow with real-world miles, and the software should improve rapidly.

All Tesla vehicles sold today come with the necessary hardware for FSD, but the software is an optional $10,000 add-on at the time of vehicle purchase.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

