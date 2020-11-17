Amazon's Rivian-Built All-Electric Delivery Van Seen In The Wild

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will eventually move to electric delivery vans as part of its long-term sustainability goal. The company will order 100,000 electric vans from electric vehicle startup Rivian, a company in which Amazon invested over $700 million.

Amazon showed its first look at the electric delivery van back in October, and now it's already being seen driving around in public.

The Kilowatts on Twitter were able to take some pictures of the van in public. It looks just like the pictures Amazon revealed. There were two people in the front, and it wasn't immediately clear if they were delivering packages or just driving around.

I think we might be the first people outside of @Rivian/@Amazon to see the new Amazon Prime Van made by Rivian!! #Rivian #Amazon #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/wcFcW8PQ90 — The Kilowatts (@klwtts) November 16, 2020

Benzinga's Take: It's great to see the Rivian made van out in public so quickly after the reveal. Electric delivery vans seem like the logical next step for delivery technology. The cost of fuel and maintenance will be reduced, and electric vehicles are much more efficient in low-speed situations with frequent stops when compared with gas-powered vehicles.

Both Amazon and the environment can benefit from this progress.