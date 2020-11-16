Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Gigafactory Texas Construction Underway 24/7

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2020 1:53pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Gigafactory Texas Construction Underway 24/7

After Gigafactory Shanghai completed construction, with the first vehicles delivered in less than one year, many were hopeful Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could show the same speed at Gigafactory Berlin and Texas.

Just days ago, new aerial photos and video showed the site's progress.

An article from Tesmanian said the site has crews working around the clock to get the factory done even faster.

Due to this increased construction speed, Tesla may be able to test first vehicle production as early as May. 

Tesla plans to begin delivering its all-electric pickup Cybertruck by the end of 2021. With faster construction, this timeline is well within reach for the company.

The cybertruck will be going up against the General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM) Hummer EV, and Rivian's all-electric pickup truck offerings. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Virgin Galactic Reschedules Space Flight Due To COVID-19 Restrictions
Tesla Opens The World's Largest Supercharger Station
Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom — Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting On
5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk
Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs TesmanianTech Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.