Tesla Gigafactory Texas Construction Underway 24/7

After Gigafactory Shanghai completed construction, with the first vehicles delivered in less than one year, many were hopeful Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could show the same speed at Gigafactory Berlin and Texas.

Just days ago, new aerial photos and video showed the site's progress.

An article from Tesmanian said the site has crews working around the clock to get the factory done even faster.

Due to this increased construction speed, Tesla may be able to test first vehicle production as early as May.

Tesla plans to begin delivering its all-electric pickup Cybertruck by the end of 2021. With faster construction, this timeline is well within reach for the company.

The cybertruck will be going up against the General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM) Hummer EV, and Rivian's all-electric pickup truck offerings.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.