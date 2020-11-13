Market Overview

Tesla Gigafactory Texas Progress Revealed In Aerial Photos

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2020 7:45am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently building Gigafactory Texas, which will build Tesla's Cybertruck, Model 3, Y and possibly more.

New drone pictures show the progress being made on the factory. The photographer notes in a video some of the many changes observed at the site.

We're starting to see many structures begin to take shape. Most of the massive expanse of land is prepped, including more permanent working areas and plenty of gravel and backfill for future construction. Tesla plans to begin deliveries of the Cybertruck by the end of 2021.

