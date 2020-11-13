Tesla Gigafactory Texas Progress Revealed In Aerial Photos

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently building Gigafactory Texas, which will build Tesla's Cybertruck, Model 3, Y and possibly more.

New drone pictures show the progress being made on the factory. The photographer notes in a video some of the many changes observed at the site.

Here are a few more photos from 12 November Giga Texas ... a lot going on all over the work site! Check out my YouTube Video (@JoeTegtmeyer) later today for a lot more and information on what is going on at the site! pic.twitter.com/M75jzDNTnq — Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 12, 2020

We're starting to see many structures begin to take shape. Most of the massive expanse of land is prepped, including more permanent working areas and plenty of gravel and backfill for future construction. Tesla plans to begin deliveries of the Cybertruck by the end of 2021.

Photo courtesy of Tesla