GM On Hiring Spree To Speed Up EV Ambitions

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) recently unveiled its all-electric Hummer EV and sold out of the limited edition top trim within hours. The company is investing billions to build up its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

Now GM is announcing that it is hiring over 3,000 employees for its EV development and production programs. The company is hiring engineers, designers and IT support employees to help bring over 20 new electric vehicles to market by 2023.

Most of the hiring will be in production development and software engineering, GM said. The Detroit automaker expects a development cycle of approximately 18 months per electric vehicle.

“We have a lot of flexibility on where we can draw talent from. We’re going to look for the best talent we can get and work around whatever situations there are to get that talent.” Ken Morris, GM’s vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs, said in a statement.

GM will allow remote work for many of these positions.

Benzinga's Take: Eighteen months design cycle per vehicle is incredibly fast, and lines up with the fact that GM didn't actually have a working Hummer EV at the time of its reveal.

GM's biggest electric vehicle rival, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also always in a crunch to find the best engineers, with Tesla and SpaceX being the two top choices for recent college graduates when making job considerations.

