Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Could Create Up To 15K Jobs With Gigafactory Texas: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Could Create Up To 15K Jobs With Gigafactory Texas: Report

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) newest North American factory is being built in Austin, Texas. It will produce the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Model 3 and Model Y. 

The factory is making quick progress, and a new report from the Austin Business Journal says the factory could employ up to 15,000 people, beating previous estimates.

In June, Tesla said the factory would bring 5,000 jobs through direct employment, with an additional 4,000 jobs indirectly created due to the factory.

But now the East Austin Growth Summit has estimated that Tesla could bring closer to 15,000 jobs to Texas through the factory.

Ed Latson, the executive director of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association, said Tesla could bring more jobs than first estimated by attracting companies to supply Gigafactory Texas.

Latson said Tesla could attract up to 50 new companies to the state, and said he hopes Tesla can also find 50 companies already operating in Texas to support operations.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

China's Nio Steamrolls Past GM's Market Cap, Becoming 7th Most Valuable Automaker
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 5: Alibaba, Tesla And More
Tesla Submits Application For Model Y Manufacturing In China: Report
GM CEO Mary Barra Sees 'Huge Opportunity' In China
Tesla, French Partner Neoen, To Build Another Gigantic Lithium-Ion Battery In Australia
Tesla Gets Order For 150 Semi Trucks From Canadian Company As It Prepares For 'Volume Production'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Austin Business Journal electric vehicles EVsTech Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.