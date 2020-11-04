Tesla Could Create Up To 15K Jobs With Gigafactory Texas: Report

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) newest North American factory is being built in Austin, Texas. It will produce the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Model 3 and Model Y.

The factory is making quick progress, and a new report from the Austin Business Journal says the factory could employ up to 15,000 people, beating previous estimates.

In June, Tesla said the factory would bring 5,000 jobs through direct employment, with an additional 4,000 jobs indirectly created due to the factory.

But now the East Austin Growth Summit has estimated that Tesla could bring closer to 15,000 jobs to Texas through the factory.

Ed Latson, the executive director of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association, said Tesla could bring more jobs than first estimated by attracting companies to supply Gigafactory Texas.

Latson said Tesla could attract up to 50 new companies to the state, and said he hopes Tesla can also find 50 companies already operating in Texas to support operations.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.