Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Opel Ampera-e EV Catches Fire While Charging In Germany: Video

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
Opel Ampera-e EV Catches Fire While Charging In Germany: Video

An Opel Ampera-e caught fire Nov. 1 while parked and plugged into an AC charger in Germany. The car is the European version of General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Cheverolet Bolt electric vehicle. 

A video of the incident shows firefighters battling the blaze. Smoke initially starts pouringout of the underbody, when suddenly flames burst out of the vehicle while firefighters are dosing the car with water. Battery fires are known for being slow to start — and long-lasting once they ignite. 

The fire took approximately 5 hours to put out. Firefighters ended up putting the car into a large steel container filled with water to ensure the battery would not reignite, as battery fires sometimes do. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 4
Tesla Was A Month Away From Bankruptcy Ahead Of Model 3 Rollout, Says Musk
30 Stocks And ETFs To Watch After 2020 Election Day
7 Current And Former SPACs That Could Be 2020 Election Plays
What You Need To Know In Options This Week: Election Moves, Uber, Roku, Alibaba Earnings And More
Aside From Election, Lots Of Earnings Still Ahead With PayPal, Peloton, Uber And GM This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs OpelTech Media Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.