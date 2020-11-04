Opel Ampera-e EV Catches Fire While Charging In Germany: Video

An Opel Ampera-e caught fire Nov. 1 while parked and plugged into an AC charger in Germany. The car is the European version of General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Cheverolet Bolt electric vehicle.

A video of the incident shows firefighters battling the blaze. Smoke initially starts pouringout of the underbody, when suddenly flames burst out of the vehicle while firefighters are dosing the car with water. Battery fires are known for being slow to start — and long-lasting once they ignite.

The fire took approximately 5 hours to put out. Firefighters ended up putting the car into a large steel container filled with water to ensure the battery would not reignite, as battery fires sometimes do.