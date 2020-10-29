Market Overview

Tesla Plans To Open 52 Service Centers Next Year As Deliveries Grow: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 2:01pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has shown massive growth, beating delivery records over multiple quarters. With a growing number of its electric vehicles on the road, Tesla will need the capacity to service its fleet as it ages. 

A new report from Electrek said Tesla plans to open approximately 52 new service centers next year. The publication cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter. 

Tesla now has 466 service centers around the world, but with expected deliveries of 500,000 vehicles in 2020 alone, that may not be enough. 

A 2018 tweet from CEO Elon Musk acknowledging Tesla's service availability issues: 

Benzinga's Take: This is great news as service is one of Tesla's biggest complaints.

Many owners have issues with their cars immediately upon pickup, requiring Tesla to either service the vehicles then and there, or have customers return later to fix issues. Tesla could really free up service time if it could improve quality control.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Posted-In: Electrek electric vehicles EVs

