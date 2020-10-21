Apple's iPhone 12 Battery Drains Faster Than Androids On 5G: Report

Notwithstanding pre-order data suggesting a positive uptake for Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro, a benchmark analysis shows that the latest lineup's battery performance may fall short.

What Happened: Battery test conducted on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro revealed that Apple's new iPhones trailed their Android competition , especially over 5G networks, Tom's Guide reported. The battery test was conducted by surfing the web continuously at 150 nits of screen brightness, launching a new site every 30 seconds until the battery drained, the publication said.

The iPhone 12 battery lasted about 8 hours and 25 minutes on AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) 5G network, the report said.

In comparison, Samsung's 5G-enabled smartphones lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes on a single charge, although when the refresh rates were set faster at 120Hz, the longevity of the battery on a single charge fell to 8 hours and 4 minutes, Tom's Hardware said.

The OnePlus 8T and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (GOOG) Pixel 5 also reportedly outlasted the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 11 remained alive for 11 hours and 16 minutes on a single charge over a 4G network.

When the iPhone 12 was switched to 4G-only, battery lasted for a relatively better 10 hours and 23 minutes, Tom's Hardware said. The iPhone 12 Pro battery lasted for 9 hours and 6 minutes over T-Mobile Us Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) 5G network, with the runtime improving to 11 hours and 24 minutes over 4G, the report said.

What's Next: Sell-side analysts see the iPhone 12 series as kickstarting another iPhone super cycle.

Citing Asia supply checks, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a recent note that the initial reads are very bullish, giving him incremental confidence in a supercycle thesis for the iPhone 12.

AAPL Price Action: At last check, Apple shares were trading 0.29% higher to $117.85.

