Tesla Service Bulletin Addresses Issue Of Bumpers Falling Off Model 3

As a new auto manufacturer, it's not a surprise if Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has less than perfect manufacturing. Critics often cite Tesla's panel gaps or sub-par paint. But a rare issue of bumpers falling off of Model 3s driving through puddles has been following the Model 3 since its launch.

Now Tesla has released a service bulletin, obtained by Electrek, shows that Tesla is aware of the issue and has come up with a fix for owners. The note for the fix reads:

"replace the rear fascia diffuser with one that has a covered opening for a tow hitch (with improved wade performance), make sure the vehicle is equipped with the updated front aero shield (1104312-00-B or later) and mid aero shield(1104313-00-B or later), and replace or repair any other component that was damaged as necessary."

Benzinga's Take: While having a bumper fall off after driving through a bit of water is embarrassing, it's lucky it's not a safety issue. Car recalls and service bulletins are normal for the industry, and in that regard, the Model 3 has done quite well with no recalls on major systems such as batter, motors or Autopilot related features. Now if owners have any worries, they can get the part repaired for free by Tesla.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.