GM's Detroit Assembly Plant Goes All-Electric In Rebranding As Factory Zero

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) said Friday that its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will now be known as Factory ZERO and reconfigured to an all-electric vehicle assembly plant.

The "ZERO" is a nod to GM's goal of a zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. The GMC Hummer EV pickup and the Cruise Origin will be built at Factory ZERO, GM said.

"Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future," Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing, said in a statement.

GM said it's is investing $2.2 billion into Factory ZERO for retooling and upgrades. It is the single largest investment in a plant in the company's history.

The plant is expected to create over 2,200 U.S. manufacturing jobs. GM is expected to reveal and open pre-orders for its all-electric Hummer Oct. 20.

The factory previously built Cadillacs and a variety of GM vehicles; Detroit's Poletown neighborhood was controversially demolished for its construction in the 1980s.

Photo courtesy of GM.