Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A 7-Seater Tesla Model Y Is Coming Soon, Musk Says

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 6:28pm   Comments
Share:
A 7-Seater Tesla Model Y Is Coming Soon, Musk Says

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced the Model Y, it came in several versions, including a seven-seater and a standard range version.

Since then, the standard range version has been canceled — leaving doubts that the seven-seat option would ever come.

It remains listed on Tesla's website as "available in 2021."

But now it seems it will be available early, just as the Model Y itself was released earlier than expected.

The seven-seat Model Y will begin production in November, with the first deliveries in early December, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Wednesday.

It's still unknown how exactly the third row will fit in the Model Y.

Benzinga's Take: It seems this is a new Tesla and new Elon Musk. Rather than missing deadlines and delivering late, the company is under-promising and over-delivering.

Could this mean Tesla's 4680 battery cells are actually closer than three years away? Perhaps the Cybertruck will be available before the end of 2021.

Only time will tell, but if recent trends continue, Tesla customers may be happy with early deliveries of future products.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why Goldman Sachs Is Raising Tesla's Price Target
Musk Claims Tesla Model S Price Will Be Lowered To $69,420
Why Ron Baron Is Holding His Tesla Shares Despite 400% Gain In 2020
Lucid Reveals Specs For Air Sedan, Undercutting Tesla's Model S
Ford Delays Escape Hybrid SUV Production To 2021 Over Fire Incidents With Related Model
Elon Musk, SpaceX Will Be Focus Of HBO Miniseries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Model YTech

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.