A 7-Seater Tesla Model Y Is Coming Soon, Musk Says

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced the Model Y, it came in several versions, including a seven-seater and a standard range version.

Since then, the standard range version has been canceled — leaving doubts that the seven-seat option would ever come.

It remains listed on Tesla's website as "available in 2021."

But now it seems it will be available early, just as the Model Y itself was released earlier than expected.

The seven-seat Model Y will begin production in November, with the first deliveries in early December, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Wednesday.

It's still unknown how exactly the third row will fit in the Model Y.

Starting production on 7 seater next month, initial deliveries early December — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020

Benzinga's Take: It seems this is a new Tesla and new Elon Musk. Rather than missing deadlines and delivering late, the company is under-promising and over-delivering.

Could this mean Tesla's 4680 battery cells are actually closer than three years away? Perhaps the Cybertruck will be available before the end of 2021.

Only time will tell, but if recent trends continue, Tesla customers may be happy with early deliveries of future products.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.