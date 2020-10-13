Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model X's Range Increases To 371 Miles Per Charge

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model X's Range Increases To 371 Miles Per Charge

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is improving its vehicles with software and physical updates. Rather than waiting for a new model year, Tesla often incorporates updates to the assembly line as the company sees fit.

This is being seen from a customer that just picked up their new 2021 Model X. As shared by Electrek, the owner's Monroney sticker lists an EPA-rated range of 371 miles. On Tesla's website, the Model X is listed at 351 miles.

This appears to be a 20-mile range increase without any changes to the battery pack.

Tesla is constantly making efficiency improvements to its vehicles, and recently received an EPA rating of over 400 miles for its Model S sedan. 

Benzinga's Take: Adding 20 miles without any changes to the batteries would be impressive. We will have to wait for Tesla's official announcement about the 2021 Model X range to see exactly how Tesla added the extra miles.

The owner compared the range of their previous Model X, a 2017 vehicle that had a range of 295 miles. In four years, Tesla has added over 75 miles of range to its Model X without a significant refresh or battery replacement. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

S&P Pushes Tesla Debt Rating Closer To Investment Grade
Audi, FAW Joint Venture To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Lordstown Motors Taps Joe Burrow As Celebrity Spokesman For Endurance Truck
Apple Short Interest Jumps By $1.3B Ahead Of iPhone Event
Tesla Cuts Model S Price By $3K
Hyundai Chooses An Unusual Site To Build Electric Vehicles — Singapore
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTech

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.