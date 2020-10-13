Tesla Model X's Range Increases To 371 Miles Per Charge

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is improving its vehicles with software and physical updates. Rather than waiting for a new model year, Tesla often incorporates updates to the assembly line as the company sees fit.

This is being seen from a customer that just picked up their new 2021 Model X. As shared by Electrek, the owner's Monroney sticker lists an EPA-rated range of 371 miles. On Tesla's website, the Model X is listed at 351 miles.

This appears to be a 20-mile range increase without any changes to the battery pack.

Tesla is constantly making efficiency improvements to its vehicles, and recently received an EPA rating of over 400 miles for its Model S sedan.

Benzinga's Take: Adding 20 miles without any changes to the batteries would be impressive. We will have to wait for Tesla's official announcement about the 2021 Model X range to see exactly how Tesla added the extra miles.

The owner compared the range of their previous Model X, a 2017 vehicle that had a range of 295 miles. In four years, Tesla has added over 75 miles of range to its Model X without a significant refresh or battery replacement.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.