Hyundai Recalls Kona EV Over Battery Fire Concerns

In 2019, there were several instances of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle fires. Some occurred during a crash, and rarely, cars would ignite while parked.

This sparked a federal investigation, eventually leading to the investigation being closed and Tesla adding additional underbody shields to vehicles. Tesla was not found to have a defective battery.

Now it looks like Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF) is facing a battery fire issue of its own. The South Korean government is recalling 25,000 Kona vehicles, and Hyundai is filing a voluntary recall in the US. Hyundai and battery partner LG Chem have not been able to determine the cause of the fires. So far, 13 vehicles have ignited worldwide.

The recall starts Oct. 16 and includes software updates and battery replacements after inspections. The recall covers over 25,000 Kona EVs built between September 2017 and March 2020.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai.