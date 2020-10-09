Market Overview

New Tesla Model 3 Refresh Spotted In Fremont

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 11:33am   Comments
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 has been on sale for over two-and-a-half years. In that time, the car has received minor upgrades and changes like softer seats, better suspension and a heated charging port.

A Thursday report detailed bigger changes coming to the Model 3. Now pictures have been shared showing a newly produced car — and some of the changes to the electric sedan. 

Whole Mars Catalog on Twitter was snooping around Tesla's Fremont factory and discovered a new Model 3 fresh off the line with a sticker that shows it was produced Oct. 8.

The car features new, blacked-out trim, as on the Model Y; a new center console; and a different center screen appearance.

The refreshed car is also expected to come with a heat pump and possibly other efficiency improvements. 

