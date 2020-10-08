Market Overview

Elon Musk Shares Tesla's Unibody Repair Strategy

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2020 10:22am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y uses a new body, made of large single stamped pieces. This reduces weight, eliminates hundreds of parts, saves costs, and makes production faster. The question about collision repair is often asked.

Now, Elon Musk has shared how Tesla will tackle the problem of repairing one large structure in a car. The CEO says the crash absorption rails can be cut off and replaced with bolted-on pieces. Crash absorption rails are built into the car for the purpose of absorbing the energy of an impact. But in more serious accidents, other parts of the vehicle may be damaged as well.

Benzinga's Take: It's not too surprising Tesla had a plan for this. It's pretty obvious cars get into accidents often, even if Tesla's are considered some of the safest vehicles on the road. This could be a good solution to a problem most owners will hopefully never have to deal with.

Photo from Tesla's Battery and Investor day

