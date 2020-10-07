Elon Musk Confirms Gigafactory Berlin Will Use New 4680 Cells, Single Piece Casting, New Paint System

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is busy building multiple factories around the world. The next to be completed is estimated to be Gigafactory Berlin, which will produce cars to serve the European market. Now it appears this factor will be more advanced than any Tesla has built before.

Elon Musk revealed on Twitter the Berlin Gigafactory will use the new 4680 cells revealed during Tesla's battery day. This new technology is supposed to make the batteries less expensive while increasing range and safety. The factory will also use single casting for the front and rear, again saving on weight and cost.

Tesla will also have a "new paint system" in place, which will hopefully alleviate some of the complaints of Tesla's paint quality

Berlin will use 4680 cell with structural battery pack & front & rear single piece castings. Also, a new paint system. Lot of new technology will happen in Berlin, which means significant production risk. Fremont & Shanghai will transition in ~2 years when new tech is proven. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2020

Benzinga's Take: It's encouraging to see Tesla will be using the new cells in a factory that's expected to begin vehicle production by the middle of 2021. It also looks like Gigafactory Shanghai and the Fremont factory will be taking lessons from Berlin and getting upgrades in about two years. This will hopefully increase quality and lower costs for Tesla.

Photo courtesy of Tesla