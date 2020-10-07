Tesla Adds More Security With Two-Factor Authentication

Digital security is important, especially when an online account can be used to access your vehicle — and even purchase digital add-ons.

That's why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said the company was embarassingly late in offering a two-factor authentication security option.

Now Tesla owners have the option to enable two-factor authentication for their Tesla account online. Owners can log in at Tesla.com, click on "account" and select "multi-factor authentication" to set it up.

When an owner wants to log in on a new device, they will have to use a secondary method of verification.

Benzinga's Take: This move is coming late, but it's better late than never. Important accounts always urge users to use two-factor authentication to prevent hacking or an account takeover.