Newly Delivered Tesla Model Y Roof Flies Off On Highway During Drive Home

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Even though Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an increasingly popular car brand, the company often has complaints of quality control. This usually includes sub-par paint, misaligned doors or panel gaps. But a new owner got quite the surprise while driving home with their new Model Y.

According to u/Indescribables on Reddit, while driving home with their father in the new Tesla Model Y, the driver heard a loud wind noise, and then the glass roof flew off while on the highway. The Model Y has a large single piece of glass that makes up most of the roof.

They immediately returned to Tesla to sort out the issue, and called police to alert them of the debris in the road. They also took a video and picture of the mishap:

Tesla Convertible??? 

screenshot_2020-10-05_at_7.31.50_am.png

See Also: Software Update Will Allow Tesla Autopilot To Drive Through Green Lights Without Confirmation

Benzinga's Take: While there will always be defects when mass producing a product, this one is quite alarming and obviously dangerous. Tesla must have some type of quality check before vehicles are delivered to customers, but this issue was not caught. Many are skeptical of Tesla's quality control issues, since sometimes delivered with obvious defects.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

