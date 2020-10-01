Market Overview

Tesla Stores In China Reportedly Flooded With Orders After Model 3 Price Cut

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 4:16pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has set in motion the plans to expand battery production and lower prices following its battery day event. This is already being seen in a price reduction of the Model 3 in China, along with a switch to new LFP batteries

Now it seems the price increase could be overwhelming Tesla employees in China.

Benzinga's Take: It looks like Tesla is working on an impressive number of deliveries to kick off the fourth quarter.

Tesla is expected to announce third-quarter deliveries in the next few days and is aiming to deliver over 500,000 vehicles in 2020. 

Tesla Analyst: China 'Star of the Show,' Automaker Set To Beat Q3 Delivery Forecast

Tesla Slashes China-Made Standard, Long Range Model 3 Prices

