Tesla Stores In China Reportedly Flooded With Orders After Model 3 Price Cut

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has set in motion the plans to expand battery production and lower prices following its battery day event. This is already being seen in a price reduction of the Model 3 in China, along with a switch to new LFP batteries.

Now it seems the price increase could be overwhelming Tesla employees in China.

Wonder how crazy MIC Model 3 sales was on the first day of price cuts. According to a sales rep, all stores were flooded with new orders and store employees hardly had time for meals & communicating with customers. Q4 will be insane. pic.twitter.com/vHN4CsrMor — RayTesla (@ray4tesla) October 1, 2020

Benzinga's Take: It looks like Tesla is working on an impressive number of deliveries to kick off the fourth quarter.

Tesla is expected to announce third-quarter deliveries in the next few days and is aiming to deliver over 500,000 vehicles in 2020.

