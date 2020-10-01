LAPD Warns Tesla Owners That Rims, Tires Popular With Thieves
While the popularity of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increases, more people are becoming aware of the brand. While this is good news for the company, it can sometimes be bad news for owners of the popular electric vehicles.
The Pacific Division of the LAPD has tweeted a warning to Tesla owners to make them aware that the car's tires and rims are hot targets for thieves.
The account shared a picture of a Tesla Model 3 up on supports with missing wheels. They also advise drivers to use sentry mode, and to park in well-lit areas.
Tesla owners in Palms and Mar Vista Area, be aware #Tesla Rims and Tires are a hot commodity in the black market.
** DO ** Activate the #sentrymode and plug a flash drive to record events
