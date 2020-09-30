Drone Footage Shows Tesla's Rapid Progress On Texas Gigafactory

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has dedicated fans, and CEO Elon Musk regularly responds to questions and comments from customers on Twitter.

People have received permission from Musk to use drones to record and share the progress of new Gigafactory construction.

A new video recorded Sept. 29 shows the status of the construction of Gigafactory Texas. The video shows a new, large pit being excavated and supports for large pillars being installed.

Benzinga's Take: While factory progress is not normally monitored so closely, it does seem that Tesla is completing this project quickly.

Tesla estimates the "first substantial completion" date will be May 1, meaning Tesla could then start testing its Cybertruck production lines.

Screenshot via Joe Tegtmeyer on YouTube.