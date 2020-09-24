Ring Teams With Tesla To Enhance Security With Built-In Cameras

Ring, a company owned by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday announced a new security camera for cars including the new Car Cam, Car Alarm, and Car Connect.

Ring developed the Car Connect platform since many cars already have built-in cameras. Car Connect has a set of APIs for car manufacturers to enable owners to receive alerts for events, view recorded footage, and see if the car is locked or unlocked.

Ring first vehicle manufacturer partnership is with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Owners of the Model 3, X, S and Y that have Sentry Mode enabled will be able to install a device in their cars that allow them to connect to the 8 exterior and 1 interior cameras and view footage on their phones.

Related Links:

4 Tesla Analysts On Battery Day, From Bull To Bear: 'An Inherently Risky Move'

Amazon's Ring Faces More Security Troubles

Photo courtesy of Ring