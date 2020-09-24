Market Overview

Tesla Readies For Cybertruck With Larger Supercharger Stalls

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 5:09pm   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is nearing release, with Gigafactory Texas construction continuing at a fast pace.

It now appears Tesla is preparing in other areas as it preps special Supercharger stalls for the futuristic pickup.

Public plans have emerged for a new Supercharger in Pasadena, California, according to Electrek.

Tesla will be installing 20 250kW V3 Superchargers, with six spaces especially built for the upcoming Cybertruck.

These are Tesla's fastest chargers, allowing a Model 3 to reach an 80% charge in under 20 minutes of charging. 

One thing that is not clear from the plans is whether these spaces are only wider, or will also be longer to accomodate a towing Cybertruck to fit in the space without detaching a trailer. 

Benzinga's Take: While this is exciting news, it is also a little strange and raises questions: will Cybertrucks not fit in the thousands of Supercharger spots already available worldwide? What is to stop smaller Teslas from taking the spots when the lot is otherwise full?

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

