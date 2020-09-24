Market Overview

Tesla Accuses Nikola Of Copying Truck Design: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 3:31pm   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) all-electric Semi will rely on the progress of Tesla's newly revealed 4860 battery cells.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is in litigation with Tesla, alleging Tesla stole the design of its Nikola One concept. 

Now Tesla is striking back in court. 

Tesla alleges in a Wednesday filing in the U.S. District Court case former Nikola Executive Chairman Trevor Milton was aware of the Road Runner truck design in 2014 and/or 2015, before Nikola unveiled a similarly designed semi concept, according to Electrek

Tesla said in the filing that Nikola stole its truck design from Adriano Mudri, director of design at the automotive company Rimac. 

If true, this would invalidate the patents Nikola is using to accuse Tesla of stealing its design.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

