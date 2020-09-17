Canadian Driver Accused Of Using Tesla Autopilot While Sleeping

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working toward fully autonomous cars, total self-driving remains a goal, not a reality.

While using Autopilot or the Full Self Driving software, Tesla drivers must still remain ready to take over at any time.

A 20-year-old Canadian man is accused of failing to follow the rules.

He and his passenger both had their seats reclined back and were asleep while Autopilot cruised along at more than 85 mph near Edmonton, Alberta in July, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a CBC report said.

"Nobody was looking out the windshield to see where the car was going," RCMP Sgt. Darrin Turnbull told the publication.

Autopilot is to be used as a driver assist.

"But of course, there are aftermarket things that can be done to a vehicle against the manufacturer's recommendations to change or circumvent the safety system," the police officer said.

The RCMP charged the driver with speeding and issued a 24-hour license suspension for fatigue, and a criminal code charge of dangerous driving was issued, according to CBC.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.