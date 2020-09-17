Tesla Installs Battery Storage At Over 60 Electrify America Charging Sites

In February 2019, Electrify America announced the details of a plan to use Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) power packs as backup at over 100 vehicle charging stations across the U.S.

These batteries help support faster charging and the collection of electricity using solar or cheaper off-peak pricing.

Now, Tesla has installed around half of those batteries, with more than 60 in place, according to Inside EVs.

The batteries save Electrify America money and reduce peak demand for the grid.

Tesla also has home powerpacks for consumers, as well as much larger storage options, like what the company is working on with PG&E.

Benzinga's Take: It's great that Tesla is working with other EV charging companies to support electric vehicles and the electrical grid.

Tesla can create revenue with the company's power packs while also furthering the mission of transitioning the world to sustainable energy.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.