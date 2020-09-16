Musk Says European Tesla Hardware 3 Retrofits 'Happening Soon'

To achieve the Full Self Driving goal, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) developed its own computer chip in house. The Hardware 3 or Full Self Driving computer is much more powerful than anything else on the market designed for self driving.

To ensure as many customers as possible have the latest hardware, Tesla will retrofit any vehicles for owners that purchased the Full Self Driving software and have older hardware 2.0 or 2.5.

While retrofits have been going on in the U.S. for a while, Europeans are still waiting. But now Elon Musk says Europeans hopefully won't have to wait much longer.

Should be happening soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2020

Most U.S. owners are up to date and all cars sold today have the Full Self Driving computer already installed, whether the owner purchases the software option or not.

Benzinga's Take: Part of the wait is probably due to the fact that HW3 doesn't do much for Europeans yet. Due to regulations, Tesla Autopilot in Europe isn't as capable and feature-rich as other parts of the world. As regulators allow, Tesla will be able to roll out more Full Self Driving software features to Tesla owners.

Photo courtesy of Tesla