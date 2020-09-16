Tech Experts React To Apple's Launch Event: A Strategy Of Selling To Existing Customers

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced several new hardware and software products Tuesday, but the key takeaway from the event is how the company is "masterfully upselling" to existing consumers, said Gene Munster of Loup Ventures.

Typical Apple Playbook: Apple has been using the same strategy for 20 years: improving on current products by adding new and compelling features, Munster said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

The best part of the strategy is "they can get away with it" because Apple offers "some of the world's best products," the tech expert said.

Apple also announced a new bundle up to six services into one monthly subscription package, Apple One.

This remains a small part of Apple's business relative to its total size, but it will still generate incremental revenue, Munster said.

No New iPhone: A new iPhone was not expected heading into Tuesday's event, but an official announcement could come in October, Wedbush analyst Joel Kulina said on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange."

While the narrative around Apple's stock still hinges on a phone, it is "not a big deal" for investors to wait a few more weeks, he said.

In the meantime, Apple is focused on "upselling to existing customers," and this will help drive average selling prices and margins higher, the analyst said.

The Apple Services Dilemna: Apple heavy users who were more than happy to pay a la carte prices for multiple services will now be saving money on a bundled package, and this translates to lower revenue per user for the company, Wall Street Journal columnist Joanna Stern said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On the other side of the spectrum, Apple could find it hard to convince those who pay for just one Apple service to start paying more money for items they never really wanted before, she said.

Apple is looking to create compelling bundles that make a more attractive proposition, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso also said on "Squawk Box."

Anecdotally, the analyst said the TV initiative is too expensive for his taste, but as part of a bundle it might "make sense."

