Tesla To Release Software Update To Fix 12v Battery Problems

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for adding features and fixing problems by sending software updates to the almost 1 million cars on the road. Back when the Model 3 was first released, Tesla reduced the braking distance with a software update, after complaints that the braking distance was too long.

Now it looks like Tesla is going to fix another problem.

CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the owner's 12v battery concerns would be addressed with a software update. Not only will owners get a warning before things go wrong, the likelihood of a problem should be reduced with this new update.

Couldn’t agree more — major software improvements are already in place to extend its life & more coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2020

Benzinga's Take: This is one of Tesla's most appealing features. If another manufacturer had a 12v battery problem, it would result in mass recalls.

While Tesla may still need to physically repair some units, they can take care of the majority of the problem by sending out software over the internet.

Photo Courtesy of Tesla