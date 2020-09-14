Tesla Self-Driving Software Rewrite Should Be Available By End Of 2020: Musk

While it has been promised for a long time, Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Full Self Driving software has yet to reach the goal of full autonomy.

The company has quickly been adding features, with the latest allowing its vehicles to read and respond to speed limit signs.

Now CEO Elon Musk said that by the end of the year, a total rewrite of Tesla's Full Self Driving software should be ready for the public by December 2020. The new software will be in private beta within two to weeks, he said. Tesla often rolls out new updates to a small group of private testers before going more mainstream.

Releasing private beta in 2 to 4 weeks, public beta (early access owners who opt in) 4 to 6 weeks after that, then all US Tesla owners mid December. Above schedule is contingent upon not encountering major unexpected setbacks.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2020

Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call that he is using this rewrite in his personal Tesla — and it is almost able to drive him from home to work by itself, without his intervention. Tesla hopes to release feature complete FSD by the end of 2020.

Benzinga's Take: While Tesla is often late on Autopilot software goals, the promises are generally met, and this looks to be an exciting update.

Drivers will still need to pay attention at all times, but if a Tesla can fully drive you from home to work without any driver input, Tesla will be even closer to the goal of level five autonomous driving.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.