Elon Musk Talks With Volkswagen CEO In Germany

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) grows and sells more electric vehicles and batteries, the company's ultimate goal is to transition the entire world to sustainable energy. CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that if another company develops better electric cars and puts Tesla out of business, Tesla has still achieved its goal.

In a story from Handelsblatt, covered by Electrek, Musk met with Volkswagon (OTC: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess while in Germany to get a special look at VW's new upcoming electric cars, the ID.3 and the ID.4. A VW employee confirmed the CEO meet-up.

The two CEOs have had a good relationship in the past, with Diess saying he believed Tesla could become the most valuable car company in the world.

Benzinga's Take: Musk meeting with other automakers is great for both companies. Tesla has made huge strides in electrification, and Volkswagon looks to be stepping up to the electric plate. Although VW has many factories already in operation, Tesla is quickly catching up building multiple factories across the globe.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.