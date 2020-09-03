Ford Shows Off Impressive All-Electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Prototype In Video

The electric vehicle race is heating up, with Lucid Motors debuting its all-electric Air on Sept. 9 with a sub-9 second quarter-mile time and over 500 range, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) scheduling its battery day for Sept. 22 to show off the company's latest breakthroughs.

Now, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) wants to get in on the action by showing a video beating even Lucid's impressive quarter-mile time, coming in at 8.27 seconds according to Ford.

The car is so powerful, at takeoff, it does a wheelie, lifting its entire front end as it flies down the drag strip. The car peaks at 1,502 wheel horsepower, and Ford believes it can get more out of it.

Benzinga's Take: Just a day after Lucid reveals a record-setting electric vehicle quarter-mile time, Ford has come and taken the crowd, albeit with a prototype that is not publicly scheduled for mass production or sale.

The electric vehicle options are heating up, and all this competition is great for innovation and consumers.

