Tesla Hiring Video Game Engineer, Infotainment Software Developers In Austin

While some value Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as an auto manufacturer, most of the company's fans and even some analysts value it based on much more. Tesla doesn't just produce cars; it's building out energy production, energy storage, silicon chip design and even software.

Now, a new job listing on the company's website shows Tesla wants to hire video game engineers and infotainment software developers.

In Tesla vehicles, owners can play video games on the car's large touch screen display while the vehicle is in park. The games available today are all third party, and Tesla has come to an agreement with the developers to include the games on the cars.

Benzinga's Take: It looks like Tesla wants to develop games on their own, rather than rely on pre-existing games, which fits with the company's approach to vertical integration. Even without self-driving, games could be played by Tesla owners while supercharging, or just in their spare time.

Photo courtesy of Tesla