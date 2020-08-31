Upcoming Tesla Software Update 2020.36 Allows Cars To Read, Adjust To Speed Limit Signs

A new software update coming to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles will allow the cars to read and adjust to speed limit signs, according to Teslascope. The software update version for this change is 2020.36.

The car will use one of the eight exterior cameras to read a speed limit sign, and if the driver is using autopilot, the car will automatically adjust its speed to comply with the legal limit by either slowing down or speeding up.

This version is also expected to have a chime that will play to let the driver know when a light turns green. There are also improvements to the way cruise control speed is adjusted.

Before this update, Tesla used map data to set the speed limit on different roads. While this worked most of the time, sometimes the data would be incorrect, which could cause the driver to need to adjust the car's speed so it would not go too slow or too fast on certain roads.

Benzinga's Take: This is another big step forward for Tesla's self-driving initiative. The company aims to have Tesla vehicles respond to the world around them on the fly, and reading posted signage is going to be a necessity for that goal to become true.

Photo courtesy of Tesla