New Tesla Model Y For Kids By Radio Flyer Is Available For Preorder

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the hottest companies right now, with adults and children alike both enamored by the tech-focused, futuristic cars. Because of this, Tesla teamed up with Radio Flyer several years ago to offer an all-electric mini version of the Model S for kids. The car started at $500 and can reach speeds of over 6 mph.

Well now Tesla's hottest new vehicle, the Model Y, is available for kids as well.

The "My First Model Y" is intended for kids 18 months up to 4 years old. It's unpowered, so kids would need to move the vehicle with their feet, Flinstones style. While the Model S comes in multiple colors, the new Model Y appears to only be available in red.

Preorders are open now for the $100 child's toy, with shipments expected in September.

Photo courtesy of Radio Flyer.

