Chinese Battery Supplier CATL Looks To Increase EV Range

As more companies develop electric vehicles, the first metric consumers look to for comparison is range. Older electric cars would have a hard time breaking the 100-mile mark, and for many drivers this is unacceptable. Modern EVs regularly pass the 200-mile range mark, but customers seem to always want the most range possible.

A report from Reuters details that CATL, a battery supplier for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in China, is improving the way it integrates batteries into vehicles.

The company will integrate the cells directly with the vehicle's chassis, thus eliminating the casings used today, saving space and allowing for more battery while taking up the same amount of space.

Benzinga's Take: There are improvements to be made beyond just making battery cells better, and this seems like a great approach. Not only will this new style take less volume for the same amount of battery, but it should also result in a weight reduction in the final vehicle, which improves efficiency.

Tesla will be revealing the company's latest battery breakthroughs during Tesla's battery and investor day, Sept. 22.