Rapid Progress Of Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Shown In New Photo

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working fast building the company's newest factory in Berlin. Gigafactory Berlin is Tesla's first European factory, with construction following the recently built Gigafactory Shanghai.

A new picture posted to Twitter shows walls already going up for the factory's drive unit building. Fans of the company will often visit areas around the site to see what progress is being made.

Construction of Gigafactory Berlin only started in June. Tesla aims to begin production of the new Model Y, with production of the Model 3 to follow.

Benzinga's Take: We already knew Tesla was building this factory quickly, but the speed is still impressive. After the shutdown of the Fremont factory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having additional factories is more important than ever for Tesla. The company was able to make a surprisingly high amount of vehicle deliveries due to still operating its Shanghai factory during the shutdown.